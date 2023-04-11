8 seafood spots to try at the Jersey Shore this season

Its spring in South Jersey, which leads to summertime, which has people thinking about seafood.

This summer, try out one of these fantastic seafood spots while your are visiting your favorite shore town.

In the 2023 Edition of The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey, writer Vinny Parisi singled out these eight fantastic Jersey Shore spots from Cape May to Atlantic City, up to Leeds Point and out to Vineland there is a place for everyone in South Jersey this season.

For this exercise, we went with places located in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

If you want the full list for other counties and New Jersey areas, you can check that out here.

The Diving Horse of Avalon - 2109 Dune Dr, Avalon

This BYOB farm-to-table (or is that sea-to-table?) restaurant offers a seasonal menu. The Diving Horse sources their ingredients from local farms and day boat fisherman and presents them in a modern farmhouse.

The writer mentions the Barnegat Scallops and Kit Kat dessert, plus the ability to sit outside on their patio.

Dock’s Oyster House - 405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

In fact, the “Dock’s Classics” menu section features dishes from the original opening. For example, their signature Crab Meat Sauté cooks jumbo lump crab meat in butter, shallots, garlic, lemon, parsley and chives.

An Atlantic City favorite from the Dougherty family for over 100 years. Since 1897 Dock's has been offering plenty of seafood signature dishes and is a must-try restaurant when you are in the city.

Mike’s Seafood - 4222 Park Rd, Sea Isle City

This fresh seafood spot is equally great for dine-in and takeout. Since first opening in 1911, Mike’s Seafood continues to be a go-to seafood spot for lunch and dinner.

The Lobster Mac & Cheese Balls and the Chilled Sampler were recommend, but this is a great spot to sit and eat some crabs and fresh steamed clams or mussels on their picnic tables outside.

Oyster Creek Restaurant & Boat Bar - 41 Oyster Creek Rd, Leeds Point

Whether stopping by for lunch or dinner, seafood is on the menu at Oyster Creek. Their selection of sushi includes tuna or salmon rolls, blackened scallop, Alaskan king crab, Caribbean crab, and bourbon shrimp.

This is a unique seafood spot where you can get fresh sushi offerings, in addition to tremendous tradition seafood options.

Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant - 301 Beach Ave, Cape May

The Peter Shields Inn is a sizable venue with five different dining rooms and a menu specializing in seafood.

One recommendations from the writer is the Alaskan Halibut with Gnocchi, which is exactly what I ordered the last time I was at Peter Shields Inn, and I will concur with his menu choice.

Steve & Cookie’s By The Bay - 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City

For over 25 years, Caroline “Cookie” Till has dominated the restaurant scene in Margate City. Despite the unassuming building and decor, Steve & Cookie’s attracts the “who’s who” of Philadelphia and New Jersey alike.

A Margate hot-spot, which I have visited plenty of times. You can't go wrong, but many of the locals love the friend oysters or the clams while sitting at the oyster bar.

Westside Saloon - 770 W Glenwood Ave, West Wildwood

A self-proclaimed “5 Star Dive Bar”, Westside Saloon offers a concise menu of seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers. All of their seafood goes for market price, with options like lobster tails, scallops, and shrimp.

Any place that is a self proclaimed "dive bar" is a spot I want to visit. Tremendous options like the Crab Cake Grilled Chesse and the Florida Keys Lobster Ruben.

Dad’s Seafood - 1568 N Delsea Dr, Vineland

Dad’s is primarily a fish market, known locally for selling the freshest fish around at great prices. Their inventory rotates as they receive fresh catches, but they offer all the usual favorites plus many oven-ready meals. This includes scallops, Icelandic cod, sword fish, salmon, ahi tuna, red snapper, flounder, and their famous crabs. From containers of crab meat to seasoned or steamed, cooked or cleaned whole crabs, Dad’s is the place to visit.

So many options at Dad's - cod, sword fish, salmon, snapper, flounder and of course crabs.

Summer is here - starting thinking about where you're first seafood dinner is going to be this season!