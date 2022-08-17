A Cup of Coffee Costs More Than This House for Sale in Woodsy NJ

Believe it or not, there is a home for sale in New Jersey that costs less than a small cup of regular coffee at Dunkin’.

House in Delaware Township costs $1 (Photo Credit: Zillow)

According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, there is a house in Hunterdon County that is being sold for $1.

Yes, a single dollar!

The single-family stone ranch residence located at 680 Rosemont Ringoes Road in Delaware Township has been on the market for a buck since late July.

This unique 1800s house is being called “a diamond in the rough,” according to Zillow.

Built in 1830, this 192-year-old, 1700-square-foot property is situated on 1.04 acres with a large detached garage.

It is being sold as-is and via an online auction only. The house is not available for showings.

There are six rooms including two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a partial basement and a fireplace in the family room. It has heating and cooling and operates on well water. There is adequate parking for two cars, a detached garage, and plenty of backyard space to entertain.

The house is 1.5 miles away from Delaware Township School 1 for Grades pre-k through 8. It’s also 8.1 miles from Hunterdon Central Regional High School.

This could be a great fixer-upper for a newly married couple, someone single starting on their own, or for someone looking for a new investment venture.

Happy house hunting!