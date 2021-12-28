You may initially drive by this boxy $7.9 million home for sale in Avalon, along the Jersey Shore, and not think much of it from the outside. But, it's what's INSIDE that'll make your jaw drop.



The listing on Zillow.com (by COMPASS RE) for this 2,900 square feet stunner calls it 'perhaps the most unique and modern home on Seven Mile Island', and we couldn't agree more.

The home, built in 1973, is actually sleek and incredibly modern. It's super geometric, and more the kind of extravagant home you'd see on a hillside in Los Angeles. It definitely has the look of a space that would be owned by a celebrity or sports legend.

Get our free mobile app

Again, to look at the house from its exterior might not initially intrigue you, but a bit of a closer look and you can see why we find it so interesting.

Located on 40th Street in Avalon with beachfront views, the 2-story home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, a minimalist-style designed living room and kitchen (with vaulted ceilings), a generous-sized swimming pool, an outdoor shower, and home gym. The entire space is decorated in a muted, clean color palette with pops of color, all very relaxing and complementary to the outdoor scenery.

Take a look at some photos below!

GO INSIDE: $7.9M Home for Sale in Avalon NJ is Like a Mansion in a Box You may initially drive by this boxy $7.9 million home for sale in Avalon, along the Jersey Shore, and not think much of it from the outside. But, it's what's INSIDE that'll make your jaw drop.

26 Pictures of the Old, Glorious Neon Motel Signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let's take a tour of the old, glorious neon signs that still sit high atop many of the 1950s and 1960s-era motels in Wildwood Crest.

26 Signs You're Definitely From Hammonton, NJ These are beyond accurate. Because, if you know, you know. Can you relate?