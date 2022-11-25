A 69-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was a driving school instructor has been charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenager during a driving lesson.

The Absecon Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Thanksgiving Day.

The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor for Mainstream Driving School in Absecon, had endangered the welfare of a 16-year-old female by inappropriately touching her during a driving lesson.

Arrested and charged

Vyas was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

He was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice facility pending a detention hearing.

Investigation continues

The Absecon Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is continuing this investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact them at (609) 641-0667.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

