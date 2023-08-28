AC CHANGES: Almost Half of All Gamblers Have Never Been in a Casino

If you're placing a bet (legally) in this country, you used to only had one place to go - Las Vegas, Nevada.

Then on May 26, 1978 gambling became legal in Atlantic City.

Then, the gates starting opening to more and more states as gambling became legal in several states. Casinos started opening, seemingly, everywhere.

Then - BOOM - online legal gambling arrived, and you can place a bet (legally) in tons of places. Apparently, a lot of people are now doing just that.

StudyFinds just published a story that says 40% of gamblers have never set foot in an actual casino!

WOW! That's huge! Talk about changing habits!

The story points out that, "Nearly a quarter of respondents (23%) who place bets online worry about getting it wrong in person. Another 22 percent fear they’ll look out of place in an actual betting parlor. One in five worry about having to travel to a physical casino or not having anyone to go with."

What does this mean to places like Atlantic City - places that have a number of casinos? It means that on order to stay relevant - and open - they must diversify and offer more than just a brick and mortar casino.

Thankfully, most Atlantic City casinos have done just that. More amenities to gamblers and non-gamblers. Great shows, great attractions, great things-to-do.

Casinos need to be on the top of their game as far as dealing with the public - and, personally, I've seen that first hand in most of our local casinos. Workers are friendly and welcoming. Most know they need to earn and keep your business!

Keep it going Atlantic City and Atlantic City casinos! Keep working your magic!

