I guess if you are thinking about moving maybe one of the first questions would be "Where are great places for a family to live". What is the best county in a state? This was a question that Stacker did "Best Counties in Each State in America". We of course are looking at their choice for the best county in the Garden State.

According to Stacker, "Somerset County in central New Jersey is full of historic sites, including George Washington's last wartime headquarters. He stayed at the Rockingham Historic Site for three months in 1783 while attending the Continental Congress in Princeton, New Jersey. The more modern United States Golf Association Museum is in the Frothingham-Sloane House, a Georgian Revival mansion in Liberty Corner, New Jersey. Close to both New York City and Philadelphia, the county has estates, working farms, and bustling main streets."

The county seat in Somerset County is Somerville. Here are some additional statistics according to Stacker regarding life in Somerset County.

New Jersey: Somerset County

- Population: 343,950

- Median home value: $444,700 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,722 (24% rent)

- Median household income: $121,695

Franklin Township is the largest municipality in Somerset County. Number two is Bridgewater Township and in 3rd is Hillsborough Township. Overall Somerset has nearly 325,000 residents.

Somerset County is home to Raritan Valley Community College. Nearly nine thousand Somerset County students attend Raritan Valley College. Somerset County consists of 21 municipalities in the heart of central New Jersey.

What county do you think is the best in New Jersey?

