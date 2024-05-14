We humans do a lot of random and weird stuff while we're sleeping. Sleepwalking is probably the scariest activity. There's also the fear of saying something you'll regret yet having absolutely no memory of saying it. Snoring can also be ranked among one of the worst things someone can do while out like a light.

It's also widely accepted that humans sometimes indulge in a creepy crawly late night snack. If you've got a sensitive gag reflex, this might not be for you.

via GIPHY

Spider Species In New Jersey

It's been circulated for years that humans consume an average of 8 spiders per year while sleeping. That's a fact that's hard to swallow, no pun intended. But, is it even a fact at all? If it is, what kind of spiders are New Jersey residents eating overnight??

New Jersey is home to a variety of spider species, ranging from common household spiders to larger, more exotic species. Some of the spiders you might encounter in New Jersey include:



via GIPHY

Common House Spider

These spiders are often found indoors, building their webs in corners, windowsills, and other secluded areas of homes and buildings.

Wolf Spider

They're found outdoors in gardens, fields, and wooded areas. They are known for their hunting behavior and can sometimes be found indoors as well.

Black Widow

Yes, black widow spiders can, in fact, be found in New Jersey. They are known for their distinctive black coloration with a red hourglass shape on the abdomen and are typically found in dark, sheltered areas.

Brown Recluse

Brown recluse spiders are not native to New Jersey, but there have been occasional reports of sightings. They are typically found in the southern United States but can sometimes be transported to other areas through shipping or travel.

Orb Weaver Spiders

These spiders are known for their large, intricate webs, which they build to catch flying insects. They are common in gardens and wooded areas throughout New Jersey.

Jumping Spiders

Jumping spiders are small, agile spiders known for their impressive leaping ability. They are commonly found outdoors but can also be found indoors, where they hunt for prey.

Sac Spiders

These spiders are often found outdoors in shrubs, grassy areas, and under rocks and logs. They build silken retreats or sacs where they hide during the day and emerge at night to hunt.

These are just a few examples of the many spider species found in New Jersey. While some species may be venomous, most spiders are harmless and play a beneficial role in controlling insect populations.

Before you freak out over the thought of chowing down on one of these guys, just calm down. Believe it or not, the idea that humans unknowingly consume a significant number of spiders while sleeping is a myth. It's a popular urban legend that has been widely circulated but lacks scientific evidence to support it. Spiders are not attracted to sleeping humans, and they typically avoid areas with large amounts of movement and vibration, such as beds.

So, the answer is likely ZERO. Don't worry, you won't be swallowing a black widow spider tonight.

