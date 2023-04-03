Amazing And Legendary Restaurant Named The Best Steakhouse In New Jersey

No one will ever question our love for food here in New Jersey, and how we love a big, juicy steak. So we really want to know where to get the best steak in our state.

There are plenty of opinions on it, of course. There are always plenty of opinions when it comes to food in the Garden State. In many ways, we are the foodie capital of the world.

That makes us some of the best foodie experts around, so when the best of the best foodies single out one place as the top steak restaurant in New Jersey. we are, pardon the pun, hungry for more information.

We love the experts at Lovefood, and when they say a place is the best in the state we, pardon the pun, are hungry for more info.

There are plenty of opinions on it. They are some of the most knowledgeable foodies on the planet in our opinion, and they have chosen the top restaurant for a great steak in each state in the nation.

When they turned their attention to the Garden State, they pointed their forks and steak knives in the direction of Atlantic City.

I was so happy to see their choice for the best steakhouse in New Jersey just happens to be my absolute personal favorite place to get a steak.

Congratulations to the wonderful people at Morton's Steakhouse in Atlantic City for a well-deserved honor. Everything about that restaurant is amazing, and every time I've been there, I swear it's the best steak I've ever had.

Of course, Morton's is located inside Caesar's in Atlantic City, and if you haven't been there, treat yourself and your family. You'll be so glad you did.

