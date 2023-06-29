Amazing NJ estate twice the size of Hoboken for sale for $15 million

My first thought was how is Bruce Springsteen not buying this property for his equestrian star daughter? My next thought was what’s this property tax on something so enormous?

There is an estate for sale in the Atlantic County town of Estell Manor and it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen. It’s 2,442 acres. That’s twice the size of Hoboken. It contains three separate homes. It has barns and stables. There are horseback riding trails. There’s an equestrian training facility. A riding ring, pastures, a hay barn. It has machinery sheds and cottages. It has multiple swimming pools.

It’s like you’d be buying your own town and it might just be called Horseville U.S.A..

This property is for sale for $15.9 million. Briardale Farm as it’s called was built in the mid-1950s by the founder, president and chairman of the 7-Up Bottling Co. Anthony Imbesi. He and his wife Hazel lived there until they died, him in 1981 and her in 2005. Then their kids lived on the estate, and now it’s being sold.

Son Mark Imbesi said, “I want to make sure the next people who come in and take care of this land really do a good job of it. I don’t want to see it go farrow or be abused.”

So what’s this place look like? With 2,442 acres you’d be scrolling forever if I showed you all of it. So here’s just a taste.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Okay nice entryway. But who wants to change that lightbulb in the chandelier?

Zillow Zillow loading...

An insanely gorgeous living room and just look at that wainscoting.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I love a kitchen that on its own is nicer than every home I ever lived in put together.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I don’t drink cognac but feel I’d have to if I sat here.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I bet that grandfather clock in the corner is worth more than all my furniture total.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Nap anyone?

Zillow Zillow loading...

Great. Now I’m jealous of a bathroom.

Zillow Zillow loading...

One of many swimming pools on the estate.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Just a small part of the horse facilities we told you about.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Oh and yes, quite secluded.

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.