Estell Manor Man Killed in Hamilton Twp., NJ, Motorcycle Crash
Cops in Hamilton Township say a man from Estell Manor died in a crash this past weekend.
The single-vehicle accident, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department, happened Sunday on Harding Highway at Walkers Forge Road in Mays Landing.
Officials say 68-year-old Gorman Carey of Estell Manor was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call (609) 625-2700.
