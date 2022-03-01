Cops in Hamilton Township say a man from Estell Manor died in a crash this past weekend.

The single-vehicle accident, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department, happened Sunday on Harding Highway at Walkers Forge Road in Mays Landing.

Officials say 68-year-old Gorman Carey of Estell Manor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call (609) 625-2700.

