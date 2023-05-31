American Idol ‘Royalty’ Coming To Levoy Theater In Millville, N.J.

When you think of American Idol, you probably think of Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson … they are the two most famous and successful American idol alumni.

I also think about the second season of American Idol, when Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken faced off in a highly competitive finale in 2003.

The competition was both fierce and friendly. And the two have remained friends for 20 years.

I have always felt that Clay was the better singer, however, Ruben narrowly won America’s vote, and the title of American Idol.

I just learned today that Ruben and Clay will reunite for one night only in Millville, New Jersey … as a part of their Twenty - The Tour … Ruben & Clay, 20 Years - One Night.”

This epic event will take place at The Levoy Theater in Millville, New Jersey on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

The Levoy Theater is a magnificent venue. This past winter, we saw a great play, “Holiday Inn.” It was a wonderful experience.

The Levoy Theater is beautiful and the acoustics are fantastic.

The concert is titled:

If you have a Levoy Theater premium membership, presale tickets are available. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2, 2023.

I purchased our tickets and my wife Margie and I will be in attendance. This is something that I have always wanted to see.

Studdard is both a singer and actor. He won the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination (the same year) in 2003 for Best Male R&B performing artist for his recording of "Superstar.“

Aiken is a singer, television actor, politician, and activist.

In 2014, Aiken ran unsuccessfully for the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina's 2nd congressional district.

These two fan favorites reuniting early next year will bring great excitement to Millville, New Jersey … which is already the home of major league baseball. great Mike Trout.

