Millville and Wildwood Police Look to Round Up Suspects

Police departments in Millville and Wildwood are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted in investigations.

Millvile Police searching to identify suspects

Millville Police say they are looking for two men in reference to a shoplifting investigation.

The men, caught on surveillance appear to be in a Lowe's store. No further information has been released.

Wildwood Police look for several suspects

Wildwood Police are looking for several people who may be responsible for damaging benches on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Police say they may be from out of town - in Wildwood for a recent wrestling tournament.

If you can help police in either case, you're urged to contact local police.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCES: Millville Police Department and Wildwood Police Department.

