FRIENDLY REMINDER: Don’t Hit The Brakes At EZ Pass Tolls On Garden State Parkway
Hello to all of my fellow Jersey Shore, New Jersey and fellow Garden State Parkway drivers.
We've talked about this before but as the weather warms up, I think it is time to bring up this topic again.
Here is the deal.
This driving pet peeve really gets under my skin and has been bugging me for a long time.
These past few weeks, I had to do a lot of driving on the Garden State Parkway and noticed a common error being made by drivers
Everyone knows the Garden State Parkway has two types of tolls: the "regular" tolls that require you to stop and manually pay and those glorious E-Z Pass tolls which save an enormous amount of time.
Then for those E-ZPass tolls themselves, there are also two types.
On one side, you have the individual E-ZPass lanes that you must slow down so your car can squeeze through.
And on the other, those EZ Pass lanes that are labeled with a sign that says "Expressway."
You know what I'm talking about right....the huge silver overpass?
Just a friendly reminder→→→YOU DON'T NEED TO SLOW DOWN UNDER THEM FOR YOU TO PAY YOUR TOLL!!
And that should be clear based on the title: EXPRESSWAY! You can EXPRESSLY drive through while paying your toll.
I had multiple people significantly slow down right before the toll and you should have seen my face turn bright red.
Not only can you go "full speed" to pay your toll but other drivers who know this are being put in danger. When you randomly slam on your brakes when it is not expected, a it can result in a catastrophic accident.
Slowing down for the old-fashioned, single-lane tolls is understandable because there is a very small space that your car needs to fit through.
But those Expressway lanes are meant to keep traffic moving. SO.👏 KEEP. 👏MOVING.👏
Ok....rant over.
Now you and I both know that there is danger everywhere...not just on our roads.
Keep this list handy and stay safe!