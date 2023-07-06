And the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in NJ is…

I love a good dive bar. The seedier the better. Some duct tape holding one of the barstools together? Perfect.

But is there such thing as a dive burger joint?

Not quite the same, but if your definition is a simple place, unpretentious, that’s clearly just about getting a good burger and getting in and out without the window dressing and ‘ambiance’, then the website cheapism.com may have nailed it with their New Jersey pick.

cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant rez-art loading...

They ran a story on the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in every state. As they put it,

Sometimes, the most unassuming joints hold the biggest secrets, and it's a given that if a restaurant has been around for decades, there's good reason.

New Jersey’s best?

White Manna in Hackensack.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

From cheapism:

Founded in 1939, White Manna (not to be confused with White Mana in Jersey City) is one of the nation's original slider joints. Burgers are small — most people order three or more — but inexpensive and tasty, with thinly sliced onions fried with the beef, and potato buns steamed on top.

White Manna via Facebook White Manna via Facebook loading...

It’s a small place, so good luck getting a seat at the counter. But if you do you get to see them cook your masterpiece before your hungry eyes.

There are many joints like this in the Garden State. As their site mentioned the similar White Mana in Jersey City, and another that comes to mind is the White Diamond in Clark. They’re all a little different but definitely have the beloved hole-in-the-wall feel.

White Manna Hamburgers via Facebook White Manna Hamburgers via Facebook loading...

Now would you like some cheese with that? Then keep exploring. I challenge you to not get hungry as you look through this list of the best cheeseburgers in New Jersey.

The best cheeseburgers in New Jersey Everybody has their own favorite burger place. Odds are, one of these places are right by you. In honor of National Cheeseburger day last Friday, September 17, here are some of the best cheeseburger joints in New Jersey according to Trev's social media following.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.