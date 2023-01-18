A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey.



Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.

Recently, NJ.com put together a ranking of Jersey's best old-school restaurants.

Coming in at the top of the list in the #1 spot is Lido's Restaurant in Hackensack.

Lido's has been in business since 1956 and looks like a place where you might find the likes of Tony Soprano. Lido's is reportedly revered for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches. It's SO famous even celebs like Ben Stiller approve.

Angelo's Glassboro Diner lands at #3, the highest of any South Jersey restaurant.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Summertime seafood hotspot Oyster Creek Inn in Leed's Point made the NJ.com list at #5, as did The Pub off the old Airport Circle in Pennsauken, ranked at #33.

Get our free mobile app

Keep scrolling to see if your favorite old-school South Jersey restaurant got recognized!

The 10 Old-School South Jersey Restaurants Ranked Best in NJ A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey.

The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden Co., NJ We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions.