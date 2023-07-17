Deadly NJ nursing home shooting kills married couple, cops say

🔴 A woman and man were found with fatal gunshot wounds at a nursing home

🔴 The deceased, both in their 70s, were married

🔴 Authorities are investigating the shooting as a domestic incident

HACKENSACK — A married couple is dead after a sudden shooting Saturday morning at a North Jersey nursing home this weekend.

Patricia Zaccario, 72, and Michael Zaccario, 75, were found dead at CareOne at Wellington in Hackensack shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Spokesperson Elizabeth Rebein confirmed that the victims were married.

Hackensack police got a 911 call from the nursing facility on Union Street at 8:51 a.m. Responding officers found the Zaccarios, both of Wood-Ridge, within the building.

Investigators are treating the shooting as a domestic incident, officials said. There is no search for another suspect. Authorities have not said more about the shooting itself including the circumstances that led to the violence or what kind of firearm was used.

The BCPO and Hackensack police are continuing to investigate.

CareOne is "fully cooperating" with police in the investigation, CareOne spokesperson Anna Robinson said to NorthJersey.com.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at our Wellington building today. Our hearts go out to the victims' family and loved ones. We will be providing our staff and residents with the support they need in this difficult time," Robinson said.

