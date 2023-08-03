Another New Jersey Mountain Lion Witness Comes Forward

It's been a while since we published a fresh story of a mountain lion story.

Over the past couple of years, we've published a number of stories detailing alleged mountain lion sightings from far North Jersey to the Southern part of the state and Cumberland and Cape May Counties.

Dozens of people have reported seeing mountain lions, or cougars, in New Jersey and there's even been a photo or two.

Meanwhile, New Jersey wildlife officials continue to contend that "there are no mountain lions in New Jersey."

Our latest report of a sighting is from a woman - we'll call her S.A. - who reported seeing a mountain lion in the northern part of the state in "mid-2020."

S.A. says she encountered an animal around 10 or 10:30 am in "probably May or June" of 2020. Here's what she wrote:

"I was driving out of the Watchung Reservation by Coles Ave when I saw one approach my car from the woods. It was very large. At first, I saw the body from a distance and it looked about the same size and color as a deer. Then I noticed the legs were much shorter and as I approached slowly I saw it had the face of a lion."

S.A. says she hikes every day and she's very familiar with all species of animals in the area: " It definitely wasn’t a bobcat." She says she hopes that "one day the state of New Jersey stops pretending we don’t have mountain lions!"

Have you seen a mountain lion in New Jersey? We'd love to hear from you if you have. Please drop me an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

