Couple Sees Mountain Lion Cross Road in Upper Township

"It was probably just a housecat."

That was the reaction Jennifer Kane received when she called the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was Wednesday evening when Jennifer and her husband Bob were out walking their dog on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township when they saw something neither of them will probably ever forget.

A couple walking their dog sees a mountain lion in Cape May County.

Bob Kane says it was about 9 pm when they went outside to take their dog out for a walk.

"I used my cell phone for a flashlight..... it was dark, but there is a streetlight nearby. It was about 10 steps into our front yard...directly in front of us, diagonal, a large cat came barrelling across the street."

"The dog went to the end of its leash, but I held on. My wife screamed, "Oh my God, it's a mountain lion:

It was not a deer.

Bob says he grew up near the woods, and he immediately recognized that it was not a deer. The animal did have the same coloring as a deer.

"The tail was almost as long as the cat itself. It was low, about half the height of the deer."

The animal didn't make any noise.

"it was just a fast, dashing, moving very large cat."

Bob estimates the mountain lion was about 60 to 70 feet from them when it ran across the road.

Radio interview with Bob about the mountain lion.

More mountain lion sightings.

This is one of many mountain lion sightings we've heard about in New Jersey over the past year or two. You can find the stories of many of these sightings here.

A story about another Cape May County sighting - in Dennis Township, can be found here.

Have you seen a mountain lion? We'd love to hear your story! Email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

