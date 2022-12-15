It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days.

He's been there forever. Quite literally.

I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC.

For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.

One time, I had a chance to tell him just that.

WPVI anchor Jim Gardner with Townsquare Media's Chris Coleman - Photo: Chris Coleman WPVI anchor Jim Gardner with Townsquare Media's Chris Coleman - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Jim, who seems to be rather soft-spoken, chuckled when he heard that.

And I'm sure I'm not the only person who has said that to him.

And for the entire time that he has been at the station, Action News has been at the top of the TV news ratings in Philadelphia. That's remarkable.

But I'm going to guess that if you were to ask him why Channel 6 has been number one for nearly half of a century, Jim would say that it's not because of him, it's because of the people that are around him.

While you might see a few dozen faces on TV every day, it takes an army to produce countless newscasts in a big city day after day, year after year.

And over the years, some legendary faces have been a part of Channel 6. How many of these folks do you remember being on your TV?

