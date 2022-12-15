As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?

As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?

WPVI anchor Jim Gardner - Photo: YouTube user ThatGuyInPhilly

It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days.

He's been there forever. Quite literally.

I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC.

For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.

Get our free mobile app

One time, I had a chance to tell him just that.

WPVI anchor Jim Gardner with Townsquare Media's Chris Coleman - Photo: Chris Coleman
loading...

Jim, who seems to be rather soft-spoken, chuckled when he heard that.

And I'm sure I'm not the only person who has said that to him.

And for the entire time that he has been at the station, Action News has been at the top of the TV news ratings in Philadelphia. That's remarkable.

But I'm going to guess that if you were to ask him why Channel 6 has been number one for nearly half of a century, Jim would say that it's not because of him, it's because of the people that are around him.

While you might see a few dozen faces on TV every day, it takes an army to produce countless newscasts in a big city day after day, year after year.

And over the years, some legendary faces have been a part of Channel 6. How many of these folks do you remember being on your TV?

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?

Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old

By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.
Filed Under: WPVI
Categories: Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3