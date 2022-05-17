The co-creator of one of the most well-known theme songs in Philadelphia history has passed away.

If you grew up in the tri-state area in the 70s and 80s watching Action News on Channel 6, you probably know the melody of 'Move Closer to Your World, My Friend' like the back of your hand.

Be honest, you're humming it right now. "Move closer to your world, my friend. Take a little bit of tiiiiiiiiime. Move closer to your world, my friend, and you'll seeeeeee."

Well, the composer behind part of that tune, the driving instrumental part that has backed up every Action News broadcast for what seems like forever and some of its lyrics, has passed away at the age of 78.

His name was Walter Liss, a Philly native and LaSalle University grad who was also a valued member of the WPVI team serving as promotions manager back in the day. It was during that role that he helped come up with the Action News theme song. It's a friendly song that perfectly defines WPVI and the community it serves. I wonder if he knew what a mainstay it would become.

Liss reportedly went on to WABC-TV in New York City where he helped move Live with Regis & Kathie Lee to the national stage, according to 6abc.com.

6abc.com reports that Liss also had an incredible passion for serving his local community, which he'll continue to do long after his death through that iconic Philly news theme, "Move Closer to Your World, My Friend."

RIP Walter Liss. We'll be singing your tune forever.

