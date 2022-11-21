Get our free mobile app

There goes that news van again...

A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather.

6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.

I'll be giving another slide show presentation that looks back at the monster EF3 tornado that devastated parts of Mullica Hill, Wenonah and Woodbury Heights. I'll show you how it formed and what it looked like that night on the radar as I tracked it from our 6abc studio. I'll also talk about what to expect this winter.

6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers - Photo: YouTube user PhillyWeatherGuy

Unlike his most recent appearance in Cumberland County, if you wish to attend this presentation, you must reserve your spot via the library's website.

Sowers, a native of Glassboro, first joined WPVI-TV as a weather producer in 2000 before moving to Kentucky in 2005 and then to Chicago. He returned to 6ABC in 2011 as a weekend meteorologist.

