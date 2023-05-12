The pandemic changed everything.

This includes many of the summertime traditions that had become so hugely popular over the years.

Life has gotten back to normal for the most part, and we are looking forward to an amazing summer season at the Jersey Shore.

Yes, we're talking about the beach, the restaurants, and strolls on the boardwalk, but there's so much more.

There are so many activities that make Jersey Shore summers special.

For example, there are movies on the beach.

Belmar, Pt. Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights are bringing back the annual movie night on the beach.

Lavallette is even doing movies on the bay.

Ever since COVID put a damper on our fun in the sun, I would always get asked the same question while broadcasting from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios.

What happened to the bonfires?

Friday night Asbury Park bonfires had been a summer staple in Asbury Park forever, but they stopped the season of the pandemic for obvious reasons.

Well, great news. The bonfires are back, and they are going weekly right through the end of September. Get your blankets and beach chairs ready.

Where are the Asbury Park bonfires?

Here's the 2023 schedule so you can start planning.

Please check Asbury Park's socials before going. Bonfires are weather-permitting and may be canceled due to high winds.

May

Fridays at 7:00 PM

May 19th - 5th Avenue

May 26th - Sunset Avenue

June

Fridays at 7:00 PM

June 2nd - 5th Avenue

June 9th - Sunset Avenue

June 16th - 5th Avenue

June 23rd - 3rd Avenue

June 30th - Sunset Avenue

July

Wednesdays at 8:00 PM

July 5th - Sunset Avenue

July 12th - 1st Avenue

July 19th - 3rd Avenue

July 26th - 5th Avenue

August

Wednesdays at 8:00 PM

August 2nd - 1st Avenue

August 9th - 3rd Avenue

August 16th - 5th Avenue

August 23rd - 5th Avenue

August 30th - Sunset Avenue

September

Fridays at 7:00 PM

September 1st - Sunset Avenue

September 8th - 1st Avenue

September 15th - 3rd Avenue

September 22nd - 5th Avenue

September 29th - 5th Avenue

