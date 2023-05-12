Beloved New Jersey Summertime Series Finally Returning to the Beach
The pandemic changed everything.
This includes many of the summertime traditions that had become so hugely popular over the years.
Life has gotten back to normal for the most part, and we are looking forward to an amazing summer season at the Jersey Shore.
Yes, we're talking about the beach, the restaurants, and strolls on the boardwalk, but there's so much more.
There are so many activities that make Jersey Shore summers special.
For example, there are movies on the beach.
Belmar, Pt. Pleasant Beach and Seaside Heights are bringing back the annual movie night on the beach.
Lavallette is even doing movies on the bay.
Ever since COVID put a damper on our fun in the sun, I would always get asked the same question while broadcasting from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios.
What happened to the bonfires?
Friday night Asbury Park bonfires had been a summer staple in Asbury Park forever, but they stopped the season of the pandemic for obvious reasons.
Well, great news. The bonfires are back, and they are going weekly right through the end of September. Get your blankets and beach chairs ready.
Where are the Asbury Park bonfires?
Here's the 2023 schedule so you can start planning.
Please check Asbury Park's socials before going. Bonfires are weather-permitting and may be canceled due to high winds.
May
Fridays at 7:00 PM
May 19th - 5th Avenue
May 26th - Sunset Avenue
June
Fridays at 7:00 PM
June 2nd - 5th Avenue
June 9th - Sunset Avenue
June 16th - 5th Avenue
June 23rd - 3rd Avenue
June 30th - Sunset Avenue
July
Wednesdays at 8:00 PM
July 5th - Sunset Avenue
July 12th - 1st Avenue
July 19th - 3rd Avenue
July 26th - 5th Avenue
August
Wednesdays at 8:00 PM
August 2nd - 1st Avenue
August 9th - 3rd Avenue
August 16th - 5th Avenue
August 23rd - 5th Avenue
August 30th - Sunset Avenue
September
Fridays at 7:00 PM
September 1st - Sunset Avenue
September 8th - 1st Avenue
September 15th - 3rd Avenue
September 22nd - 5th Avenue
September 29th - 5th Avenue