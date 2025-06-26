It's not known exactly how it happened, but a Jersey Shore lifeguard was injured Wednesday morning when a beach umbrella impaled her.

She ended up at the hospital, and her condition is not known.

READ MORE: Best Picnic Spot in New Jersey Identified

READ MORE: Quiz About New Jersey Town Nicknames

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Freak accident on Asbury Park NJ beach

Fox News reports that the accident happened Wednesday morning on Asbury Park's 3rd Avenue Beach.

Authorities and first responders were called to the beach after it was reported that a woman was lying on the beach with an umbrella through her shoulder. The umbrella went into the front of her shoulder and stuck out of the back of her arm.

Emergency crews ended up cutting off part of the umbrella stake so she could more easily be loaded into an ambulance for the trip to the hospital. Again, there is no word on her condition, although paramedics say she was alert and awake for the ride to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Getty Images loading...

How did the accident happen?

There's no definitive word on how the accident happened. Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told Fox News that beach goers should always make sure that beach umbrellas are well anchored into the sand, to prevent accidents like this.

SOURCE: Fox News

2025 Atlantic hurricane names The 21 names that will be used during the Atlantic hurricane season. Gallery Credit: Canva