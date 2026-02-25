What could be more summery in New Jersey than a boardwalk on a late July night?

It's hot, it's loud, and the smells of pizza, popcorn, and funnel cake permeate the air.

Throw in some loud twenty-somethings drinking alcohol out of fancy plastic cups, and you may be adding trashy to the formula.

Behind the Trashy Town Designation - and Why It's Not Necessarily Bad

I'm a big fan of the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered. The brains behind that operation focus on some fun aspects of the Garden State - and they tell it like it is. At least their version of like it is.

Before we go any further and reveal New Jersey Uncovered's list, let me pass along what they say about trashy towns: Being trashy isn't necessarily a bad thing! "Trash doesn't mean bad - it just means your boardwalk has seen some (stuff)."

The video's producers also point out that these are towns "that make headlines for all the wrong reasons."

They also say: "These Jersey Shore towns are fun, they're chaotic, they're authentic in a way that the bougie shore towns will never be." (Hey, we love all these towns!)

The Trashiest Beach Towns in New Jersey Revealed

Here's the list, put together by New Jersey Uncovered.

Seaside Heights

Here are some things the producers point out about Seaside Heights, mostly thanks to the TV show Jersey Shore:

"...it's permanently stuck being that town where Snookie got punched."

"Bars, so many bars, all packed with people making decisions they'll regret by Sunday."

"Seaside summer rental houses are basically frat houses with ocean views."

Wildwood

(For the record, I love Wildwood!) Here are some things the video says about Wildwood:

"The town that time forgot." (Yes, it's that retro vibe we love!)

"You need to pack a lunch just to walk from the boardwalk to the water." (Well, it is a BIG beach!)

"Wildwood has this charm that's hard to explain." (Correct)

"Trash, absolutely, but also kinda perfect." (Yes!)

Belmar

"Half the town is trying to be upscale and the other half is a bar crawl that never ends."

"Summer weekends in Belmar are a spectacle."

Atlantic City

"Atlantic City isn't just trashy, it's historically trashy."

"The boardwalk is this weird combination of glamour and decay."

"Atlantic City also has this very specific sadness to it."

"It's the kind of place where you see a wedding party, a bachelorette group, and someone getting arrested all in the same frame."

Point Pleasant Beach

"The bars in Point Pleasant are were the real trash comes out."

"It's trashy light - diet trash.

Asbury Park

"Asbury Park is trashy, but like cool trashy. Artsy trashy."

"Is this trendy or dangerous."

"Asbury has this cool factor that other Jersey Shore towns don't, but it's always trying way too hard."

There you go! What town didn't deserve this recognition? What town does? Check out the full video and the full story here:

