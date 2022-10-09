Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Draws Big Names To Town

Ray McCline is a humble and modest man, who has built one of the most relevant and dynamic recognition organizations in world boxing history.

McCline is the founder and President of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame holds a three day elaborate gathering in Atlantic City. It begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, with the induction of the latest Hall of Fame class.

It is a ‘Who’s Who’ special one-of-kind event. Dozens of world boxing champions in all weight classes are in attendance.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

The event is a celebration, consisting of many activities including:

Live music.

Exhibitions.

Live autograph signings.

Major boxing personalities.

Interactive activities.

Boxing memorabilia.

This year’s event has attracted this partial list of boxing legends: Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Roberto Duran, Shannon Briggs, Paulie Malignaggi, Vinny Paz, Ray Mercer, Tim Witherspoon, Kelly Pavlik, Michael Olajide, Iran Barkley, Pinklon Thomas, Michael Nunn, Steve

Cunningham, Ruben Olivares, Danny "Little Red" Lopez, Jeff Chandler, Mike Rossman, and legendary

promoter J Russell Peltz, just to name a few.

Today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, the 2022 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame class will be inducted at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

They are:

Lennox Lewis, Frank Fletcher, Chuck Mussachio, Kathy Collins-Globuschutz, James Toney, Julio Cesar Chaves Sr, Dave Tiber, James Broad, Kevin Rooney Sr., Lynne Carter, Dr. Domenic Coletta, Pat Lynch, Tom Casino, Harold Lederman, Kathy Duva, Randy Neumann and Eddie Aliano.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

Here is today’s, Sunday, October 9, 2022 activities:

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

Here’s just one example of the many incredible stories associated with this annual event.

Below is one of the greatest heavyweight champions in boxing history, Larry Holmes and Joe Frazier's Daughter,

Weatta Frazier Collins.

Ray McCline

Don Hurley serves as an official photographer for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame every year.

There are powerful human interest stories when boxers see each other, sometimes for the first time in decades.

Below is Roberto Duran and Vinny Paz greeting each other.

Don P. Hurley

Don P. Hurley

You can see the genuine joy in their facial expressions. While in the ring, boxers are trying to destroy each other. Outside of the ring, they exhibit profound respect and yes, even love for one another.

Congratulations to Ray McCline and the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for creating a prolific and relevant organization, which is directly assisting to keep the torch lit for great boxing champions and support staff of the sport of boxing.

