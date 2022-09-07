Kelsey Grammer Returns To Atlantic City This Weekend

Earlier this summer, Kelsey Grammer declared, “I love Atlantic City.”

We have confirmed through Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos that Grammer will return to Atlantic City this Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.

Grammer will be hosting a launch party for his The Faith American Brewing Company at The Ducktown Tavern.

We mentioned back on May 13, 2022 that Grammer should be officially named as an “Atlantic City Ambassador.”

Grammer has been unconditionally bullish about Atlantic City.

Grammer exudes such genuine warmth and positivity

each and every time that he has visited Atlantic City.

Grammer has appeared at The Irish Pub, Steel Pier.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Resorts Casino Hotel.

Grammer has spent quality time in Atlantic City last August, October, and December as well as in March, May and June of this year.

Each time that Grammer has appeared in Atlantic City, he has been widely accessible to fans, posing for photos and generously chatting with patrons.

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing

Company.

The whole reason that he started the company was to

create much-needed jobs in the Catskills area of

Upstate New York.

It worked, as Grammer helped to bring economic activity

to the region.

About his successful beverage company, Grammer said,

"Finally we hit on this one. The Faith American Ale. And,

I thought that's just right, just like Goldilocks," said

Grammer.

It's also been announced that Grammer will soon reprise

his iconic Frazier role for a reboot On The Paramount +

platform.

SOURCES : The Faith American Brewing Company & The Ducktown Tavern.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?