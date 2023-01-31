A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!



Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!

Good Dog Bar Atlantic City is doing the same! YOUR fur baby could be given prominent placement in the artwork that goes up there. How cool would that be? Every time someone visits Good Dog Bar, they'd get to marvel at YOUR dog's cuteness!

So, if your is handsome or beautiful and sits still long enough for you to take an awesome photo, send it in to Good Dog!

All qualifying photos submitted will be added to Good Dog AC walls, but the 1st Place winner gets their VERY OWN permanent tile in a giant tile mural being created at the restaurant by MudGirls Studios.

Fabian Gieske/Unsplash Fabian Gieske/Unsplash loading...

Here's how to enter your dog in Good Dog Bar's contest:

photo submissions being accepted February 1 thru March 1

photo must be a hard copy (no digital submissions will be accepted)

photo must be sized 5x7 (no other sizes accepted) and on photo paper, not copy paper

photo must be black & white (no color photos accepted)

photo must be centered and in focus

only one dog featured in the photo

one photo per dog only

photos including humans will not be accepted

photo must be dropped off in person or mailed to Good Dog Bar, 3426 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401

Once all photos submissions are collected, a brief round of voting will take place by a panel of community judges, and a winner will be announced during Good Dog Bar's grand opening!

You can read more about the contest and the rules here.

