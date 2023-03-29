The transformation of a building in Atlantic City that used to operate as a swingers club into the second location of a popular Philly restaurant is nearly complete.



Role Play Lounge on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City was a legitimate establishment where couples interested in expanding their, um, horizons would go in the 2010s to hang, dance, and hopefully get down and dirty.

The swingers lounge is a distant memory. The building, between S. Boston Ave. and S. Providence Ave. near Knife & Fork Inn, has done a complete 180. Role Play is on the verge of opening as Good Dog Bar, Atlantic City newest restaurant that will also be dog-friendly!

Good Dog is mainly a burger and beer joint and a cool place to watch sports. But owners David Garry and Heather Gleason-Garry have other plans for their Jersey Shore location. Its menu will be centered around seafood, according to Phillymag.com. It's General Manager is James Jay, and Atlantic City bar scene veteran.

It's been painted, given a fresh exterior that includes a mural created by local artist Heather Deegan Hires, and the upstairs bar and draught system is coming together.

There's even a tile wall being constructed inside the restaurant featuring photos of local dogs.

Although Heather Gleason-Garry has joked to me that she's got the sex swings in the back and maybe they'll be brought back out some day, I prefer what they're in the process of accomplishing with Good Dog, lol.

Not only Good Dog will it welcome two-legged friends to delicious food and a wide beverage selection, but your four-legged friends are also reportedly invited to Good Dog's outdoor space, treated to freshly filled water bowls and fresh air for your pups!

And if you're interested, Good Dog Bar is currently hiring for a Front of House Manager.

