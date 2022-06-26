A teenager from Atlantic City, who cops say was armed, is facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation centered around a man armed with a gun in the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, June 21st.

Detectives say they observed a 17-year-old juvenile matching the description of the suspect walking northbound on South Carolina Avenue from Caspian Avenue, who fled from police when approached but was eventually apprehended.

Detectives located a loaded handgun fitted with a high capacity magazine on the juvenile who was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile was also found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine.

The unnamed teen has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a public school, and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine within 500 feet of public housing.

He was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

