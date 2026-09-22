Another season of NBC's The Voice has kicked off, and a South Jersey singer has made a big impression.

Last night's episode of the Voice included the blind audition of Destinee Monroe, a 32-year old Atlantic City native, who lives in Egg Harbor Township.

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A Successful Debut NBC's The Voice for South Jersey Performer

Destinee Monroe is a rock singer, with quite a singing background already.

She performed The Motley Crue hit, "Home Sweet Hone", and the audience loved her!

Three judges turned their chairs during her performance: Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. Only Kelly Clarkson did not hit her button and turn.

Levine made a strong initial pitch, and Monroe immediately chose him as her coach.

Strong Background For South Jersey Singer

Monroe has a nice, seasoned background already.

You may have seen her take the stage locally, but she's dipped her toes in bigger waters, too.

At the age of 12, Destinee signed with Interscope Records as a member of The Clique Girlz. She also performed with her sister as Destinee & Paris.

She's been an opening act for Britney Spears and the Jonas Brothers.

Since those early days, she's been in New Jersey, singing and waiting tables, hoping for her big break.

The Voice could be just that break. Her performance of the first night of the show really was excellent.

Good Luck, Destinee Monroe!

SOURCE: Warner Brothers Television Group