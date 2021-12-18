Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Ventnor is facing charges after he was arrested Thursday evening for being in possession of a ghost gun.

The Atlantic City Police Department says around 5 PM, two of their officers saw 23-year-old Alexander Boynes walking in the 1500 block of Caspian Avenue. Those officers had received information from a concerned citizen that Boynes was armed.

"After being stopped by the detectives, Boynes was arrested after a loaded ghost gun was found in his waistband. The gun contained an extended magazine," according to police.

Ghost guns are firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. They cannot be traced because they don't have serial numbers.

Boynes has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ghost gun, possession of prohibited ammunition, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

Boynes was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

