New Jersey Is 7th Most Gambling-Addicted State In America

Atlantic City, New Jersey has been the casino gaming Mecca of The East since 1978, when the doors first opened at the then Resorts International Casino Hotel.

The personal-financial website, WalletHub has released its report on 2022’s Most Gambling-Addicted States.

New Jersey finished as the 7th most gambling-affected-state in America.

Here is the individual breakdown as to how New Jersey fared:

GAMBLING ADDICTION IN NEW JERSEY ( 1= Most Addicted, 25 = Average): 26 th – Gaming Machines per Capita

– Gaming Machines per Capita 8 th – Lottery Sales per Capita

– Lottery Sales per Capita 3 rd – % of Adults with Gambling Disorders

– % of Adults with Gambling Disorders 5 th – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

– Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita 1 st – Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

– Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports 8th – Legality of Sports Gambling

If you would like to read the full report, go to: wallethub.com

FUN FACT:

DID YOU KNOW:

The Parent Company to then Resorts International Hotel and Casino was:

THE MARY CARTER PAINT COMPANY

Yes, before anyone knew what a resounding success the Atlantic City casino industry would ultimately become, the founding parent company to Atlantic City’s first legal casino was a paint company,

Notice, that I wrote first “legal” casino because illegal gambling has taken place in Atlantic City since 1870.

Legalized horse race gambling was introduced in New Jersey in 1939.

The Atlantic City Race Course opened on July 22, 1946. A reported 28,000 people attended, making it the largest inaugural day racetrack crowd in history.

It was constructed for $3.5 million.

Many famous people were in attendance including Princess Grace of Monaco, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Hope.

John B. Kelly, the father of Princess Grace was the first president of what was then known as the Atlantic City Racing Association.

SOURCES : WalletHub.com, History of the Atlantic City Race Course.