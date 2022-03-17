If you're a fan of MTV's Jersey Shore, you've got a shot at spotting one of its stars in Atlantic City this coming weekend.

He's mastered the art of "gym, tan, laundry," and getting into enough trouble to land behind bars, but how's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino at tossing a bag of sand?

Sorrentino will reportedly be testing his skills as one of the celebrity guests playing in the 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania tournament happening at Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday night.

The tournament goes from Friday, March 18th through Sunday, March 20th.

If you want to try and get a glimpse of The Sitch, the event is free to attend, according to Press of Atlantic City. If you can't make it out there but are curious to see how Mike does playing cornhole, the tournament is also due to be televised on ESPN2 on Sunday night from 7-10 p.m.

Apparently, there's more than $65k in prizes to be won, so maybe, if all goes well, Sorrentino will be able to treat his Jersey Shore cast friends to a night of bottle service.

Mike's co-star Jenni "JWow" Farley was just in Atlantic City a few weeks ago celebrating her birthday at Hard Rock.

hardrockhcac/Instagram hardrockhcac/Instagram loading...

I think it's pretty funny that there's a league that exists that makes a legitimate, serious sport out of cornhole, lol.

Good luck, Sitch!

