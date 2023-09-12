Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Gun Charges

An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a shooting in the city last summer.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 30-year-old Tajideen Austin pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a prior violent offender.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Austin is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 10 years in state prion, with 5 ½ years of parole ineligibility, and three years of parole supervision upon his release.

On July 23th, 2022, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. They located a victim who had been shot several times in his lower back and extremities.

Get our free mobile app

Through surveillance video and witness statements, police identified Austin as the shooter.

A subsequent car stop on a vehicle driven by Austin led to the recovery of a loaded handgun.

Ballistics analysis confirmed that the recovered handgun was used to shoot the victim.

Austin remains incarcerated at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing, which is set for October 23rd.