Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy in Wildwood

UPDATE: Police now say the missing boy has been located and is safe.

City of Wildwood Police say they're searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the teenager.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

15-Year-Old Missing in Wilwood

Police say William Bobbit has been missing since 6 pm Sunday.

He's described as 6 foot tall and 140 pounds. He has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Police say the family's last contact with William was by phone. He missed his curfew and his phone is turned off.

Police say he may be in the area of North Wildwood, or Indian Trail Road in Cape May Court House.

Get our free mobile app

Call the police if you see the boy

Anyone with information on William's whereabouts is urged to contact Wildwood Police at 609-522-0222.

SOURCE: City of Wildwood Police Department

LOOK: Books set in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Jersey from Goodreads. Gallery Credit: Stacker