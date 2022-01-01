Officials in Atlantic City say they have arrested a woman who was wanted for stealing packages from porches.

On the afternoon of December 29th, the Atlantic City Police Department says one of their detectives saw 53-year-old Louise Brown, of the city, walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place. Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer the detective recently gave to other officers.

Cops say,

"At the time of the stop, Brown was in possession of an unopened package that did not belong to her. Brown was also found to have several active warrants for her arrest and was placed in custody without incident."

An investigation identified Brown as the alleged suspect in two other unrelated package thefts from front porches.

Brown was charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking and released on a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

