Atlantic City Police Negotiate Peaceful Surrender Of Shooter

As a follow-up to yesterday’s breaking news report about two people being shot in Atlantic City, we can now confirm that great work was done by the Atlantic City Police Department.

Skillful negotiations resulted in the peaceful surrender of the 13-year-old shooter and two other persons.

The Atlantic City Police Department demonstrated yesterday, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 that they are a world class paramilitary organization in every way.

The following special units within the Atlantic City Police Department participated in yesterday’s shooting of two men in broad daylight as follows:

Atlantic City Emergency Response Team, which includes:

SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team

Mobile Command Post

Bomb Squad

All team members were formally activated and responded to the scene.

Another great piece of police work was accomplished by Atlantic City Police Lieutenant Alexus Zeilinger, who is a crisis negotiator.

Zellinger was able to make direct contact with the 13-year-old suspect by cellular telephone.

Atlantic City Police sources have confirmed that Zellinger spent about 1 hour negotiating with the suspect,

Zeilinger skillfully convinced the shooting suspect, along with two additional individuals, to surrender peacefully and exit the premises.

The three persons were taken into custody Three individuals were ultimately taken into custody without incident.

The Atlantic City Police searched the apartment and located the gun that they believe was used in the shooting incident.

Here are exclusive photos from the scene of yesterday’s multiple shootings:

Both shooting victims were treated at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for what the Atlantic City Police Department describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old alleged shooter has been arrested and charged with:

Aggravated assault (2 counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of a weapon.

The juvenile was taken to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

The two other individuals who were with the alleged shooter were released and not charged.

The Atlantic City Police are asking that anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

You can also text Information to tip411 (84/411). Begin your text message with ACPD. Your text messages are handled in an anonymous fashion.

SOURCE : Atlantic City Police Sergeant Paul Aristizabal.

