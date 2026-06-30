The kids are going to have to get off their screens.

And off their butts.

So says the federal government.

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Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Announces Return of Presidential Fitness Test

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy was in Atlantic City this week, where he officially announced the return of the Presidential Fitness Test.

Kennedy made the announcement at the Boys & Girls Club in Atlantic City, with more than 75 kids in attendance.

The appearance included South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew and some of the WWE Superstars.

The return of the test is the beginning of an effort to get kids moving again.

“More than 60 years ago, my uncle, President John F. Kennedy, challenged America to make physical fitness a national priority because he understood that the strength of our nation begins with the health of our people,” said Secretary Kennedy. “Today, President Trump is restoring that vision. By bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test and launching GetActive.gov/kids, we are giving parents, schools, and communities the tools to help children build healthy habits, strengthen their bodies, and discover what they're capable of achieving.”

Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Nickelodeon Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Why Did the Presidential Fitness Test Stop?

The original Presidential Fitness Test came to an end during the Obama administration in 2013. It was replaced by a less-competitive Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

Now, though, it's going to be back to the gym for the kids. According to WhiteHouse.gov, the new version of the test present kids "with clear, age-appropriate benchmarks that encourage them to build strength, endurance, and healthy habits while striving for personal improvement."

Included among the tests: the challenge to run a mile in less that 7:57.

So, close the screens, kids, and get to work!

SOURCE: US Department of Health and Human Services

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