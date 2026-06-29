Ready or not, it's time to celebrate America's Independence and our country's 250th birthday!

How are we going to celebrate?

With good old-fashioned American fireworks of course!

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All The Fireworks Planned in Atlantic County

Here's when fireworks will be set off this week in Atlantic City.

What time? Usually, shortly after the sun sets. (Same time as every single year!)

Atlantic City: Friday. Borgata Fireworks Spectacular. A public viewing area at Borgata opens at 8:30pm.

Also in Atlantic City on the 3rd, Ocean Casino Resort will have a Drone Show. (They're doing it every Friday in July.)

Atlantic City: Saturday. Tropicana Fireworks. (Starting at 10pm)

Hammonton: Saturday. Hammonton Lake Park.

Margate: Saturday. On the beach.

Ventnor: Friday. On the beach.

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Here are the Fireworks Scheduled This Week in Cap May County

There are a lot of celebrations planned in Cape May County:

Avalon: Saturday. Along the beach.

Cape May: Saturday. Offshore near Congress Hall.

Middle Township: WEDNESDAY! Okie Wisting Recreation Complex in Rio Grande.

North Cape May: Friday. On a barge off Bay Avenue.

Ocean City: Saturday. Off the beach near the Music Pier.

Sea Isle City: Saturday. From a barge off the beach near 50th Street.

Stone Harbor: Friday. Offshore near 82nd Street.

Wildwood: Friday. On the beach at Pine Avenue.

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Cumberland County Fireworks Schedule

Bridgeton: Saturday. Alden Field.

Millville: Saturday. Union Lake Park.

Vineland: Saturday. Near Vineland High School.

Southern Ocean County Fireworks List

Beach Haven: Saturday. Over the bay near Taylor Avenue.

Surf City: Friday. On the bay beach.

Tuckerton: Saturday. Pohatcong Lake near Tuckerton Seaport.

If we missed something, or got something wrong, please email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly