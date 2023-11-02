Atlantic County Animal Shelter – No Fees Adoption Right Now

There's never been a better time to adopt a dog or cat in Atlantic County!
Animal Animal Shelter Appreciation Week is actually being celebrated for two weeks at at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter.
Pay no adoption fee in Atlantic County.
From now through November 15th, you won't have to pay an adoption fee at the shelter, which is located on Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville.
The normal fee is $110 for dogs and $85 for cats. That fee is now waived.
What does the no-adoption fee include?
When you adopt a pet from the shelter, here's what's included: "mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation." In addition, all dogs come with free obedience classes!
How can you adopt a pet for free?
You have to go in person to adopt your animal. (You have to meet him or her, right?) The shelter is open seven days a week, from 1 - 4 p.m., but you must first call and make an appointment. Their number is 609-485-2345.
Find out more about the shelter here.
SOURCE: Atlantic-county.org
