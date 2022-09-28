Life Improvement for Cats and Kittens in Egg Harbor Township, also known as LICK, is throwing a party this weekend to benefit the sanctuary that gives homeless felines a new lease on life.

LICK Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, serving Atlantic County since '96, is a beyond wonderful local organization that provides cats and kittens a place to live, where they're free to roam, play, eat, and (hopefully) become adopted.

But caring for all the felines takes time, dedication, and money. So, once a year LICK throws a fundraising event to stockpile donations.

If you love cats, you can have fun and support the felines at LICK in EHT at the same time.

The annual LICK 'Meow Mix' event happens Saturday, October 1st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scullville Fire Co. (station 1), located at 1708 Somers Point Rd. in Egg Harbor Township.

Admission is just $12/person, plus a canned cat food donation.

There's going to be an awesome basket/prize auction where you could go home with everything a fire pit, to cat toys and accessories, to Halloween decorations, gift cards, and more!

The Top 5 cat food donors will receive 10 free tickets for the prize auction!

To make it convenient for partygoers, cash, checks, and credit/debit cards will be accepted to purchase auction tickets.

We hope to see you there! Support the LICK cats and all the fantastic cat lovers behind it.

