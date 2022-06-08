Atlantic County, NJ Confirms 9th Case Of Rabies In Mays Landing

Atlantic County, New Jersey government has confirmed the 9th case of rabies this year.

The latest is a groundhog that was found in Mays Landing on a farm, located on Railroad Boulevard.

The groundhog was collected on June 1, 2022. The previous cases included:

4 skunks

2 raccoons

1 fox

1 cat

The Atlantic County Public Health Department has identified one potential human contact with the groundhog.

A pig was attacked by the rabid groundhog and the Atlantic County government has confirmed that the pig will be kept in strict confinement for six months.

The potentially exposed farm worker has been instructed to consult with their health care provider.

The New Jersey state lab tested the groundhog and confirmed today, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, where it was confirmed positive for rabies.

Atlantic County government provides the following guidance and information:

Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth. Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal.

They further instruct that (if bitten) you should wash the wound immediately and make appropriate contact with your health care provider.

In the interest of the public, the Atlantic County government advises that anyone that is bitten by an animal should report it immediately to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics on a monthly basis for dogs and cats at www.aclink.org/animalshelter. You must make an appointment for this public service.

If you encounter wildlife, you can obtain assistance at: www.aclink.org/animal-shelter/municipal.asp

The County also advises that when you see animals acting strange, keep your distance and instruct children to do the same.

Secure your trash container lids and a reminder that animals are also attracted to your bird feeders.

You can learn more about rabies control and how you can protect yourself and your family at:

www.aclink.org/publichealth

You can also call for assistance at (609) 645-5971.

SOURCE : Atlantic County Government.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again.