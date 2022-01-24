Still need to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19? A drive-thru clinic opening this weekend in Atlantic County has a couple sweet incentives for you!



This Saturday, January 29th the 'Take a POP! Out of COVID' vaccination and booster clinic is offering FREE Johnson's Popcorn for adults or a FREE all-day wristband for Steel Pier in Atlantic City for children!

The best part is you don't even have to leave your car! The drive-thru vax and booster clinic is open to the public this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atlantic Cape Community College Atlantic City Campus on Bacharach Blvd. You don't need an appointment and anyone over the age of 5 can receive the vaccine.

Who wouldn't love a tub of sweet, caramelly Johnson's Popcorn or a chance to enjoy Steel Pier for the day (when the season starts)? Just keep in mind you must receive a vaccine to receive the popcorn or wristband to Steel Pier, and the offer is first-come first-serve while supplies last.

COVID-19 protection AND popcorn? YUMMO! Find complete details HERE.

