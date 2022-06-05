Atlantic County Prosecutor Confirms Atlantic City, NJ Homicide

We learned earlier today about a homicide in Atlantic City at the unit block North Kentucky Avenue, across from Renaissance Plaza.

We reached out to a high-ranking ACPD official, this source was unwilling to confirm our report and said that it would have to come from the ACPO.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has publicly confirmed the homicide at 8:12 p.m. tonight.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following statement:

“On June 5, 2022 at approximately 2:20 pm, Atlantic City Police received an emergency call for a male down at Unit North block of Kentucky Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. The male victim was located unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive the male. The male was pronounced deceased and the next of kin notification has not been completed.”

We have independently learned the identity of the victim, which we will not release at this time.

“This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department,” said The ACPO.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office asks that anyone with information can call 609-909-7800 or visit the Prosecutor's Office Web site at acpo.org/tips.

Developing. Updates as warranted.

SOURCES : Confidential Atlantic City sources and The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

