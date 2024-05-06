We Find Out Thursday if Sweetwater’s Sydney Wins a Farmer on Fox TV

It's the final week of competition for the Fox TV show Farmer Wants a Wife.

During the Thursday night show, we'll find out which girls get picked by the four farmers on the show.

Will Sydney Errera from Sweetwater be one of the winners?

Throughout the run of the show, Sydney - a graduate of Cedar Creek High School - has been vying for the affections of Mitchell, a first-generation farmer from Tennessee, near Nashville.

When the show began Mitchell had six women in "his flock" - now, it's down to two: Sydney and Kait, who's from California.

During a recent episode, Mitchell travelled to South Jersey and met Sydney's family in Sweetwater, and he had a one on one discussion with Sydney's dad:

Unlike other reality dating shows, there's no wedding at the end of Farmer Wants a Wife. Instead, the couple will go forward to "pursue their relationship."

We'll find out who Mitchell picks on Thursday

The show was entirely recorded back in the fall, so Mitchell has long made his decision. We'll find out if he chose Sydney Thursday night on Fox TV.

