Atlantic County & Stockton To Open Atlantic City COVID-19 Test Site

We mentioned last week that this was likely to occur.

It’s now official. The County of Atlantic and Stockton University are once again partnering together to open an Atlantic City COVID-19 test site.

The COVID-19 testing will take place at the beautiful building pictured above.

This pristine and ornate building was originally donated to the City of Atlantic City as a library by American businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

It is now owned by Stockton University.

The County of Atlantic and Stockton University COVID-19 collaboration has been a very successful partnership.

They will be providing additional PCR and rapid testing in Atlantic City at Stockton’s Carnegie Center, located at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pacific Avenue.

The Carnegie Center will be available for testing beginning Tuesday, January 25 with a choice of a PCR saliva test or a nasal swab rapid test.

The COVID-19 test site will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Any New Jersey resident from age 4 to infinity is eligible.

Appointments are not required, but preregistration is strongly advised.

Those seeking a PCR test may pre-register at covid.vlt.co. Those seeking a rapid test may pre-register at swab.vlt.co.

Those who were tested at the site in Northfield may obtain lab results from the LabCorp patient portal at: patient.labcorp.com/landing.

Atlantic County will also continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for county residents 18 and older.

The two-county clinics are available as follows:

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield. Also, on Tuesday only from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 310 Bellevue Avenue, in Hammonton.

SOURCES : The County of Atlantic & Stockton University.

