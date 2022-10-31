So, are you struggling to find any cell service this morning?

Well, if you have AT&T as your service provider, you're not alone. While scrolling through Facebook today, I came across a lot of people complaining that they can't make any phone calls and that their texts aren't going through. I didn't think anything of it because my devices were all working fine.

I got off of social media for a bit. Then, about thirty minutes later, I found myself scrolling again and saw a bunch more people complaining about the same thing. Finally, I was on a few local South Jersey-based Facebook Groups and people were asking questions about cell service quality there, too. I knew it couldn't have been a coincidence.

Well, turns out, it's not. Apparently, people who have AT&T as their cell service providers have been experiencing issues not only here in South Jersey, but in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and even Maryland. People are having trouble making phone calls and doing much of anything on their phones, really.

A few people have been sharing work-arounds to some of the problems. For example, people have reported via social media that some are having success with making calls over wi-fi. Now, is that ideal? Obviously not. When you're paying for data, you expect to be able to use it. Today's a particularly annoying day for service to be down considering it's Halloween and people have trick-or-treating plans with their kids.

Here's to hoping AT&T figures it out sooner rather than later.

Sources: Facebook, Twitter

