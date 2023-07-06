Bally’s AC Celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Mark your calendars for July 19th, National Hot Dog Day, where overnight guests at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will receive two free hot dogs!

Coupons for free hot dogs can be redeemed all day at Bally’s Beach Bar. The beachfront restaurant and bar has been open since May 2022. It provides a beautiful beach view and ocean breeze, perfect for enjoying free hot dogs!

This will be the third year of Bally’s participation in National Hot Dog Day. Bally’s is proud to partner with Dietz & Watson and Sysco to donate hundreds of hot dogs and rolls to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. The hot dog donation will be delivered to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City on July 19th at 11 AM.

The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City has been providing resources for growth and development to inner-city youth for over 50 years. By donating hot dogs, Bally’s supports the nonprofit organization and the well-being of upcoming generations in their city.