The New Jersey Winner Of The Hamburger Vs. Hot Dog Battle Has Been Named

You may not know it from all the burgers that were being grilled and eaten this past weekend in New Jersey, but it turns out the Garden State is way bigger on the hot dog than the hamburger.

Wait. what? Nothing is more American than a great burger. We have awesome burgers at just about every corner, so who says we don't love a good hamburger here in the Garden State?

Actually, the data says we don't love them, or at the very least, we don't love them as much as most states in America. All of this is according to a report at 24/7 Tempo.

If you want to know the brutal truth about our hamburger consumption here in New Jersey. it turns out we are the 7th lowest state in the entire nation for hot dogs. On the other hand, we are the 12th highest when it comes to hot dogs.

Here is the actual data on the number of each we eat here in New Jersey per year. When it comes to hot dogs, we are chomping down 250 per year, but we are only consuming 181 burgers per year on average.

It is really hard to believe that hot dogs win the battle against hamburgers here in the Garden State, especially with all of our great diners serving up such delicious, juicy burgers, but the stats apparently don't lie.

There is no doubt, according to this data, that the hamburger vs. hot dog battle in New Jersey has a clear winner. Congratulations to the hot dog, the Garden State's surprising favorite.

