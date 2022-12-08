What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!

One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!

So, we've put together a whole list of the pop-up Christmas bars to visit in Atlantic City this holiday season, so you know exactly where to go to get your fa-la-la-ing on.

Heck, why not hop on a Jitney or take a ride share with a bunch of friends and go on a tour! We plan to try as many as we can before they disappear like Santa Claus.

So put on your Santa hat and your ugly Christmas sweater, grab some fellow elves, and head to Atlantic City to make some festive new memories!

Keep scrolling to check 'em all out! And, if you know of any other pop-up Christmas bars we may have missed, let us know!

